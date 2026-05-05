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La Poderosa

Nueva construccion de Braille Institute en Rancho Mirage

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Published 5:28 AM

El Braille Institute iniciará la construcción de un nuevo centro de 5,200 pies cuadrados en Rancho Mirage.
La instalación ampliará los servicios gratuitos para personas ciegas o con baja visión, incluirá laboratorios, salones de clase, cocinas de enseñanza y salas de tratamiento.
El instituto ha servido al Valle de Coachella desde 1973, y dicen que la necesidad de sus servicios es mayor que nunca.
La ceremonia se llevará a cabo a las 9 de la mañana este miércoles.
Se espera que el nuevo centro abra en noviembre próximo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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