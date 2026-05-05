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La Poderosa

Persecución policiaca de Mecca a Indio

KESQ
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Published 8:00 AM

Un sujeto en un vehículo robado protagonizo una persecución policiaca desde Mecca hasta Indio.
El incidente comenzó ayer a las 2:15 de la tarde, cuando los agentes intentaron detener al individuo, el cual acelero y en Indio finalmente lo arrestaron cerca en el Motel 6 ubicado por la Indio Boulevard.
Durante la persecución, el sospechoso embistió una patrulla del Sheriff y atropello a una persona que sufrió heridas leves y fue transportado al hospital local en condición estable.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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