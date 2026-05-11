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La Poderosa

Palm Valley de Rancho Mirage recibe donación anónima

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Published 7:11 AM

La escuela privada Palm Valley de Rancho Mirage permanecerá abierta, a pesar de que hace días reportaron que enfrentaba una severa crisis financiera.

Funcionarios están dando luz verde al próximo ciclo escolar gracias a un donante anónimo, que aporto lo necesario para financiar el futuro de la escuela por algún tiempo.

No dieron a conocer detalles sobre el monto de la donación.

La escuela que ha servido al Valle de Coachella durante 74 años había sido objeto de una campaña comunitaria de emergencia para recaudar fondos después de que se declarara en bancarrota.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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