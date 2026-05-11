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La Poderosa

Trabajos de construccion de pavimento en Palm Springs

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
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Published 7:37 AM

Esta semana, Caltrans realizará trabajos de construcción nocturnos a lo largo de Highway 111 en Palm Springs.

Desde hoy y hasta el jueves 14 de mayo, las cuadrillas llevarán a cabo operaciones para mejorar el pavimento.

Hoy y mañana, los trabajos se realizarán en los carriles hacia el norte desde Mesquite Road hasta la calle Escena y desde la calle Tachevah hasta Hermosa Drive.

El miércoles y jueves, las cuadrillas trabajarán en los carriles hacia el sur.

Los trabajos se llevarán a cabo de 8 de la noche a 6 de la mañana.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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