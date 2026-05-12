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La Poderosa

Accidente automovilístico en Palm Desert

KESQ
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Published 7:15 AM

Un accidente automovilístico provoco caos vial ayer a las 8:40 de la mañana, cerca del colegio del desierto en Palm Desert.

Todo inicio cuando los agentes del Sheriff recibieron el reporte del robo de un auto, cerca de Highway 74 en la misma ciudad, luego fueron alertados sobre un accidente de tránsito ocurrido cerca de la calle Fred Waring, donde encontraron el vehículo robado que se involucró en el choque y el ladrón resultó herido por lo que fue arrestado en el lugar antes de ser llevado al hospital, al igual que el otro conductor.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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