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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de acusado de dispararle en la cabeza a una niña en Indio

Indio PD
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Published 6:35 AM

La fiscalía y la defensa concluyeron sus presentaciones en el juicio de un hombre acusado de dispararle en la cabeza a una niña que viajaba en el auto de su familia, cerca de la calle Monroe en Indio.

Se trata de Vicente Manuel Reyes quien protagonizo la balacera el 20 de mayo del 2018.

La fiscalía y la defensa presentaron a sus últimos testigos ayer, después de poco más de una semana de testimonios, por lo que el juez ordenó al jurado descansar hoy y regresar mañana a la corte de Indio.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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