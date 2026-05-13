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La Poderosa

Persecucion de la Migra en Thousand Palms

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Published 6:37 AM

Un video muestra cómo una persecución de la migra terminó dentro de una tienda de venta y reparación de vehículos todo terreno en Thousand Palms.

Los oficiales dijeron que estaban buscando a un hombre que habían visto en el estacionamiento de Starbucks en Thousand Palms por la Varner Road cerca de la calle Bob Hope.

El hombre corrió y entro al negocio ubicado al otro lado de la calle, pidiendo usar el baño. Fue entonces cuando agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza entraron al negocio y lo arrestaron.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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