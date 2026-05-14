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La Poderosa

Más de 500 sospechosos de distribuir “material de abuso sexual infantil” fueron arrestados

MGN
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Published 6:42 AM

Más de 500 sospechosos de distribuir “material de abuso sexual infantil” fueron arrestados en varias ciudades.

Entre los detenidos hay hombres de entre 46 y 56 años.

Hubo cuatro arrestos en nuestra área, incluyendo Palm Springs, Bermuda Dunes, Banning y Beaumont.

Catorce de fueron identificados como delincuentes de alto riesgo, esto incluye a una persona con una orden de arresto por agresión sexual infantil, un psicólogo infantil, un empleado retirado de las fuerzas del orden y dos vicepresidentes corporativos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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