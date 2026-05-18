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La Poderosa

Un semai de volcó en el I-10 en Cabazon

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Published 8:19 AM

Un semai cargado se volcó el viernes pasado en el Freeway 10 y quedo bloqueando varios carriles en dirección oeste, en Cabazon.

El incidente fue reportado poco antes de las 9 de la mañana en el área del Casino Morongo.

Los carriles 2, 3 y 4 fueron cerrados por varios minutos, mientras las grúas hacían su trabajo.

Por fortuna ninguna persona resultó herida y el chofer del tráiler solo se llevó un gran susto.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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