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La Poderosa

Comienza construccion de mejoras en el vecindario Sunny Sands en Cathedral City

MGN
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Updated
today at 6:43 AM
Published 6:41 AM

Ayer comenzó la construcción en el vecindario Sunny Sands de Cathedral City.

Hasta la primera semana de junio, las cuadrillas trabajarán en mejoras sobre Baristo Road, desde la calle Date Palm.

También trabajarán en El Toro Road, Victor Road y Neuma Drive, desde Ramon Road hasta Baristo Road.

Las cuadrillas estarán trabajando de 7 de la mañana a 4 de la tarde, de lunes a viernes, por lo que podría haber cierres de algunos tramos de varias calles.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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