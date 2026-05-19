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La Poderosa

Líderes religiosos se reunieron con el congresista Raul Ruiz por operativos de la migra

KESQ
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Published 7:02 AM

Ayer en Mecca se realizó una conversación a puerta cerrada enfocada en los temores que enfrentan muchas familias ante el aumento de los operativos de la migra en el Valle de Coachella.

Líderes religiosos se reunieron con el congresista Raul Ruiz para hablar de las acciones de la migra que en ocasiones afectan a personas sin antecedentes criminales y ciudadanos estadounidenses.

Las preocupaciones surgen después de que la semana pasada circularan videos en redes sociales mostrando arrestos de la migra en Palm Springs.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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