Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Sentencian a sospechosa de matar a balazos a otra mujer en un motel de Indio

Carla Flores
Indio Police Department
Carla Flores
By
Published 8:11 AM

Una mujer de 35 años que en el 2021 mató a balazos a otra mujer en un motel de Indio fue sentenciada a 10 años de prisión.

Se trata de Carla Flores, quien fue encontrada culpable de asesinar a Ashley Brito.

Durante una audiencia en la corte, el juez impuso una sentencia por el cargo de homicidio, lo que resultó en seis años de prisión, en lugar de los 11.

También impuso una condena de cuatro años por el uso de arma de fuego.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.