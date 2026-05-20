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La Poderosa

Familias de Coachella temen aumento de tarifas en ligas juveniles de fútbol

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Published 7:15 AM

Familias y líderes de dos ligas de fútbol en Coachella expresaron preocupación por posibles cambios que podrían afectar el costo y la estructura de los programas juveniles de fútbol en los parques de la ciudad, por lo que en la reunión del concilio, residentes llenaron la sala para manifestar su frustración y temor de que el aumento de tarifas dificulte que los niños de la comunidad puedan participar en el deporte.

Algunos miembros del concilio dijeron que las ligas actualmente atienden a cientos de jugadores y han ayudado a equipos locales a competir a nivel estatal, regional y nacional.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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