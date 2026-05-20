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La Poderosa

Ya esta abierto parque deportivo en Indio

KESQ
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Published 7:08 AM

El nuevo parque deportivo de Indio ya está abierto al público se trata de un complejo de 38 acres está ubicado en el área de Market Street, cerca de la calle Jackson.

Cuenta con 11 campos de fútbol, incluyendo uno de nivel profesional que también puede utilizarse para fútbol americano.

El parque también incluye dos campos de béisbol y sóftbol, un sendero para caminar, áreas de picnic y estructuras con sombra.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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