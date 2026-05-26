Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Protestas de los cuidadores de animales del Living Desert de Palm Desert

By
New
Published 8:06 AM

Los cuidadores de animales del Living Desert de Palm Desert realizaron una protesta ante los visitantes del pasado fin de semana feriado.

Los trabajadores dicen que están luchando por mejores salarios y mejores condiciones laborales.

Su sindicato asegura que los cuidadores han estado negociando su contrato durante más de tres años.

Dicen que el salario no es suficiente para vivir y afirman que la administración del zoológico ha utilizado tácticas para desalentar el apoyo al sindicato, incluyendo reuniones obligatorias.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.