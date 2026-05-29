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La Poderosa

Empiezan los trabajos para reparar daños causados por incendio en Palm Desert

KESQ
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Published 6:59 AM

Las cuadrillas de Caltrans comenzarán un proyecto el próximo lunes a lo largo del Hwy 74, desde Palm Desert hasta la ruta 371, cerca del mirador Vista Point para reparar los daños causados por el incendio Rosa el año pasado.

El trabajo planeado incluye reparaciones en el pavimento y relleno de baches.

Las cuadrillas también instalarán marcadores de millas, marcadores de drenaje, delineadores y nueva señalización a lo largo de la carretera.

El control de tráfico en un solo sentido se llevará a cabo de lunes a viernes de 7am a 5pm.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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