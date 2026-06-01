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La Poderosa

El Distrito de Control de Mosquitos encontró un sancudo infectado del Virus del Nilo en North Shore.

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Published 7:40 AM

El Distrito de Control de Mosquitos encontró un sancudo infectado del Virus del Nilo en la comunidad de North Shore.

La muestra fue recolectada en la intersección de la Avenida 72 y la calle Cleveland durante una inspección de rutina, por lo que incrementarán la vigilancia y las labores de control de mosquitos fumigando el área afectada.

Para reportar actividad de mosquitos o solicitar información preventiva, pueden llamar al 760-342-8287.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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