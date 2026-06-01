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La Poderosa

El Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella presentó su informe anual

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Published 6:48 AM

El Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella presentó su informe anual que inició con la participación de la banda musical y el grupo de porristas.

Estudiantes de la Escuela Primaria César Chávez y un Ballet Folklórico ayudaron a entretener a los asistentes.

La superintendente, agradeció a la comunidad y a la Mesa Directiva del distrito escolar por su trabajo.

Durante el evento se reconoció a varios estudiantes destacados por sus logros académicos, deportivos y su participación en clubes escolares.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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