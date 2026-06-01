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La Poderosa

En un operativo la policía decomiso más de una libra de heroína, dos pistolas y 64 mil dólares en efectivo en Coachella

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
LWP Communications / Flickr
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
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Published 7:56 AM

Durante un operativo la policía decomiso más de una libra de heroína, dos pistolas y 64 mil dólares en efectivo.

Primero realizaron una parada de tránsito al sospechoso de 24 años residente de Coachella.

Además, los agentes catearon una vivienda ubicada en un vecindario cerca de la avenida 50 y la calle Frederick en Coachella. El individuo fue ingresado a la cárcel de Indio y más tarde quedó en libertad tras pagar una fianza.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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