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La Poderosa

Juez niega solicitud para reducir sentencia a condenado por asesinato en Palm Spring

KESQ / PSPD
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Published 7:35 AM

Daniel García, uno de los hombres condenados por el asesinato en 2008 del comerciante de arte de Palm Springs, Clifford Lambert, recibió una negativa a su solicitud de audiencia para reducir su sentencia de cadena perpetua.

García compareció ante un juez de la corte de Indio y presentó varias mociones, incluida una basada en la Ley de Justicia Racial de California y dijo que merecía una sentencia más leve.

El juez rechazó esas solicitudes, incluida una moción para reducir una condena por asesinato en primer grado.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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