Critics Choice Awards 2021: mira la lista completa de ganadores

(CNN) — La 26ª edición de los Critics Choice Awards, que premian a algunas de las mejores películas y programas de televisión del año, se realizó el domingo.

Mira a continuación una lista completa de nominados y los ganadores:

CINE

Mejor película

«Da 5 Bloods»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«News of the World»

«Nomadland» — GANADOR

«One Night in Miami»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor director

Lee Isaac Chung, «Minari»

Emerald Fennell, «Promising Young Woman»

David Fincher, «Mank»

Spike Lee, «Da 5 Bloods»

Regina King, «One Night in Miami»

Aaron Sorkin, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Chloé Zhao, «Nomadland» — GANADOR

Mejor actor

Ben Affleck, «The Way Back»

Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»

Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» — GANADOR

Tom Hanks, «News of the World»

Anthony Hopkins, «The Father»

Delroy Lindo, «Da 5 Bloods»

Gary Oldman, «Mank»

Steven Yeun, «Minari»

Mejor actriz

Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

Sidney Flanigan, «Never Rarely Sometimes Always»

Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»

Frances McDormand, «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman» — GANADOR

Zendaya, «Malcolm & Marie»

Mejor actor de reparto

Chadwick Boseman, «Da 5 Bloods»

Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah» — GANADOR

Bill Murray, «On the Rocks»

Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami»

Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» — GANADOR

Ellen Burstyn, «Pieces of a Woman»

Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman, «The Father»

Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»

Yuh-Jung Youn, «Minari»

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Ryder Allen, «Palmer»

Ibrahima Gueye, «The Life Ahead»

Alan Kim, «Minari» — GANADOR

Talia Ryder, «Never Rarely Sometimes Always»

Caoilinn Springall, «The Midnight Sky»

Helena Zengel, «News of the World»

Mejor reparto

«Da 5 Bloods»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Minari»

«One Night in Miami»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7» — GANADOR

Mejor guion original

«Mank»

«Minari»

«Never Rarely Sometimes Always»

«Promising Young Woman» — GANADOR

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor guion adaptado

«The Father»

«First Cow»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«News of the World»

«Nomadland» — GANADOR

«One Night in Miami»

Mejor diseño de producción

«Emma»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank» — GANADOR

«News of the World»

«The Personal History of David Copperfield»

«Tenet»

Mejor cinematografía

«Da 5 Bloods»

«First Cow»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«News of the World»

«Nomadland» — GANADOR

«Tenet»

Mejor diseño de vestuario

«Emma»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» — GANADOR

«Mank»

«Mulan»

«The Personal History of David Copperfield»

«Promising Young Woman»

Mejor edición

«The Father»

«Mank»

«Nomadland»

«Sound of Metal» — GANADOR

«Tenet»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7» — GANADOR

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

«Emma»

«Hillbilly Elegy»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» — GANADOR

«Mank»

«Promising Young Woman»

«The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

Mejores efectos visuales

«Greyhound»

«The Invisible Man»

«Mank»

«The Midnight Sky»

«Mulan»

«Tenet» — GANADOR

«Wonder Woman 1984»

Mejor música original

«The Midnight Sky»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«News of the World»

«Soul» — GANADOR

«Tenet»

Mejor canción

«Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga» — «Husavik (My Home Town)»

«The Life Ahead» – «Io Si (Seen)»

«Judas and the Black Messiah» — «Fight for You»

«One Night in Miami» — «Speak Now» — GANADOR

«The Outpost» — «Everybody Cries»

«The United States vs. Billie Holiday» — «Tigress & Tweed»

Mejor película en idioma extranjero

«Another Round»

«Collective»

«La Llorona»

«The Life Ahead»

«Minari» — GANADOR

«Two Of Us»

Mejor comedia

«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

«The Forty-Year-Old Version»

«The King of Staten Island»

«On the Rocks»

«Palm Springs» — GANADOR

«The Prom»

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática

«Better Call Saul»

«The Crown» — GANADOR

«The Good Fight»

«Lovecraft Country»

«The Mandalorian»

«Ozark»

«Perry Mason»

«This Is Us»

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman — «Ozark»

Sterling K. Brown — «This Is Us»

Jonathan Majors — «Lovecraft Country»

Josh O’Connor — «The Crown» — GANADOR

Bob Odenkirk — «Better Call Saul»

Matthew Rhys — «Perry Mason»

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Christine Baranski — «The Good Fight»

Olivia Colman — «The Crown»

Emma Corrin — «The Crown» — GANADOR

Claire Danes — «Homeland»

Laura Linney — «Ozark»

Jurnee Smollett — «Lovecraft Country»

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Jonathan Banks — «Better Call Saul»

Justin Hartley — «This Is Us»

John Lithgow — «Perry Mason»

Tobias Menzies — «The Crown»

Tom Pelphrey — «Ozark»

Michael K. Williams — «Lovecraft Country» (HBO) — GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Gillian Anderson — «The Crown» — GANADOR

Cynthia Erivo — «The Outsider»

Julia Garner — «Ozark»

Janet McTeer — «Ozark»

Wunmi Mosaku — «Lovecraft Country»

Rhea Seehorn — «Better Call Saul»

Mejor serie de comedia

«Better Things»

«The Flight Attendant»

«Mom»

«Pen15»

«Ramy»

«Schitt’s Creek»

«Ted Lasso» — GANADOR

«What We Do in the Shadows»

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Hank Azaria — «Brockmire»

Matt Berry — «What We Do in the Shadows»

Nicholas Hoult — «The Great»

Eugene Levy — «Schitt’s Creek»

Jason Sudeikis — «Ted Lasso» — GANADOR

Ramy Youssef — «Ramy»

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Pamela Adlon — «Better Things»

Christina Applegate — «Dead to Me»

Kaley Cuoco — «The Flight Attendant»

Natasia Demetriou — «What We Do in the Shadows»

Catherine O’Hara — «Schitt’s Creek» — GANADOR

Issa Rae — «Insecure»

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

William Fichtner — «Mom»

Harvey Guillén — «What We Do in the Shadows»

Daniel Levy — «Schitt’s Creek» –GANADOR

Alex Newell — «Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist»

Mark Proksch — «What We Do in the Shadows»

Andrew Rannells — «Black Monday»

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Lecy Goranson — «The Conners»

Rita Moreno — «One Day at a Time»

Annie Murphy — «Schitt’s Creek»

Ashley Park — «Emily in Paris»

Jaime Pressly — «Mom»

Hannah Waddingham — «Ted Lasso» — GANADOR

Mejor miniserie

«I May Destroy You»

«Mrs. America»

«Normal People»

«The Plot Against America»

«The Queen’s Gambit» — GANADOR

«Small Axe»

«The Undoing»

«Unorthodox»

Película de TV

«Bad Education»

«Between the World and Me»

«The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel»

«Hamilton» — GANADOR

«Sylvie’s Love»

«What the Constitution Means to Me»

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película de televisión

John Boyega — «Small Axe» — GANADOR

Hugh Grant — «The Undoing»

Paul Mescal — «Normal People»

Chris Rock — «Fargo»

Mark Ruffalo — «I Know This Much is True»

Morgan Spector — «The Plot Against America»

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película de televisión

Cate Blanchett — «Mrs. America»

Michaela Coel — «I May Destroy You»

Daisy Edgar-Jones — «Normal People»

Shira Haas — «Unorthodox»

Anya Taylor-Joy — «The Queen’s Gambit» — GANADOR

Tessa Thompson — «Sylvie’s Love»

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película de televisión

Daveed Diggs — «The Good Lord Bird»

Joshua Caleb Johnson — «The Good Lord Bird»

Dylan McDermott — «Hollywood»

Donald Sutherland — «The Undoing» — GANADOR

Glynn Turman — «Fargo»

John Turturro — «The Plot Against America»

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película de televisión

Uzo Aduba — «Mrs. America» — GANADOR

Betsy Brandt — «Soulmates»

Marielle Heller — «The Queen’s Gambit»

Margo Martindale — «Mrs. America»

Winona Ryder — «The Plot Against America»

Tracey Ullman — «Mrs. America»

Mejor Talk Show

«Desus & Mero»

«Full Frontal with Samantha Bee»

«The Kelly Clarkson Show»

«Late Night with Seth Meyers» — GANADOR

«The Late Show with Stephen Colbert»

«Red Table Talk»

Mejor especial de comedia

«Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty»

«Hannah Gadsby: Douglas»

«Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill» — GANADOR

«Marc Maron: End Times Fun»

«Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia» — GANADOR

«Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything»

Mejor serie en versión corta

«The Andy Cohen Diaries»

«Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler» GANADOR

«Mapleworth Murders»

«Nikki Fre$h»

«Reno 911!»

«Tooning Out the News»