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Noticias Principales

Indio aprueba una prohibición de 45 días para los centros de datos

KESQ
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Published 1:31 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Los concejales de la ciudad de Indio establecieron una moratoria de 45 días sobre cualquier centro de datos dentro de la ciudad, la cual entró en vigor hoy, durante una reunión del consejo.

En una junta del consejo el miércoles, los concejales aprobaron por unanimidad una ordenanza de urgencia que establece la moratoria. Aunque la ciudad no tiene ninguna solicitud en curso para desarrollar centros de datos, la moratoria se adoptó para que el personal municipal disponga de tiempo suficiente para evaluar y estudiar los asuntos relacionados con los centros de datos.

La ordenanza de urgencia surge después de que la ciudad de Coachella atrajera un gran número de protestas por el centro de datos propuesto en la ciudad. La ciudad de Coachella se reunirá esta tarde para discutir su propia moratoria.

"Los centros de datos han generado gran preocupación entre algunos de nuestros residentes debido al alto consumo de agua, combustibles fósiles, posibles impactos ambientales y en la salud pública", declaró el concejal Oscar Ortiz en una publicación en redes sociales. Ortiz solicitó que el tema se incluyera en la agenda municipal para una fecha posterior.

Los próximos pasos incluirán una revisión y opciones de políticas durante una reunión de la comisión de planificación el 24 de junio, seguida de una discusión con el consejo municipal el 15 de julio. Los funcionarios municipales indicaron que el personal podría desarrollar regulaciones muy estrictas para los centros de datos, extender la moratoria o considerar una prohibición permanente del uso de centros de datos dentro de la ciudad durante estas reuniones.

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