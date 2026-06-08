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Noticias Principales

Bomberos responden a incendios en Cathedral City

kesq
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today at 8:28 AM
Published 8:16 AM

Los bomberos de Cathedral City respondieron a dos incendios el pasado fin de semana.
El primero inicio a la 1 de la tarde del domingo en los árboles que están junto a las vías del tren, a un costado del Freeway 10, cerca de la calle Bob Hope.
El segundo incendio se registro en una vivienda ubicada cerca de la Avenida 30 y la calle Date Palm, el sábado a las 6:30 de la tarde.
Los bomberos informaron que el fuego comenzó en el garaje.

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