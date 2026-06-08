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Noticias Principales

Dos personas perdieron la vida tras un accidente que involucró un camión de bomberos en Hemet

MGN
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Published 8:34 AM

Dos personas murieron, entre ellas un niño de 10 años, tras un accidente que involucró a un camión de bomberos en Hemet.

El choque ocurrió poco después de las 12:30 de la tarde del viernes pasado, cuando el camión de bomberos respondía a una emergencia con luces y sirenas activadas cuando chocó de frente contra el auto, cuyo conductor murió en al instante y más tarde en el hospital falleció el pequeño, mientras que otra persona y tres bomberos resultaron heridos.

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Nancy Prado

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