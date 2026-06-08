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Noticias Principales

La familia de Miguel Ángel Chávez, confirma que el joven fue encontrado sin vida en Palm Desert

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Updated
today at 1:01 PM
Published 8:41 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - La familia de Miguel Ángel Chávez, de 28 años, informó que el joven fue encontrado muerto, después que había sido reportado como desaparecido el 1 de junio, cuando fue visto por última vez cerca de Sun City Palm Desert.

Sus familiares confirmaron que el cuerpo fue localizado en la zona de Coyote Song Way y la calle Washington.

Los seres queridos del muchacho habían solicitado la ayuda del Sheriff y la comunidad para encontrar a Miguel Ángel, quien tenía problemas de salud y necesitaba tomar varios medicamentos.

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Nancy Prado

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