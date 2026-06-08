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Noticias Principales

Una persona pierde la vida en un accidente automovilístico en Palm Desert

Cropped Pixabay / Cropped ABC 10 / YouTube
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Published 8:11 AM

Una persona murió en un accidente automovilístico ocurrido el sábado pasado a las 3 de la tarde sobre el Hwy 74, cerca de Palm Desert.

La víctima fue identificada como Eric Boettcher, de 38 años y residente de Rancho Mirage.

La carretera permaneció cerrada en ambas direcciones durante varias horas debido al percance en el que se involucraron un auto y 3 motocicletas, una de las cuales cayo a la barranca.

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Nancy Prado

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