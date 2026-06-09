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Noticias Principales

Agentes del sheriff respondieron a reportes de una persona armada en un centro comercial de Palm Desert

Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert
KESQ
Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert
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Published 8:16 AM

Agentes del sheriff respondieron a reportes sobre una persona armada en un centro comercial de Palm Desert ayer alrededor de las 6 de la tarde cerca de la tienda Burlington, ubicada cerca del Hwy 111 y la calle Fred Waring.

Las autoridades acudieron al lugar después de recibir reportes de una persona que presuntamente estaba armada.

Al llegar los agentes registraron la tienda y las áreas cercana, pero no lograron localizar a nadie que coincidiera con la descripción proporcionada a los despachadores.

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Nancy Prado

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