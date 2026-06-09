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Noticias Principales

Autoridades dan mas informacion sobre el caso del hombre que fue encontrado sin vida

Miguel Angel Chavez
RSO
Miguel Angel Chavez
By
Published 8:33 AM

Las autoridades dieron a conocer más información sobre la muerte de Miguel Chávez, de 28 años, quien antes de su desaparición se reunió con un farmacéutico, que después reportó su desaparición cerca de Palm Desert la semana pasada.

La familia dijo que por sus problemas de salud, el joven no tenía la fuerza suficiente para caminar solo por la zona desértica donde fue encontrado sin vida.

Y ayer, la familia de James Nastasi, de 36 años, quien estaba desaparecido desde mayo, confirmó que también fue encontrado muerto en la misma área.

Los investigadores no han indicado que ambos casos estén relacionados.

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Nancy Prado

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