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Noticias Principales

Dramático rescate a un excursionista en Palm Springs

File photo courtesy SBCS via Twitter
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Published 7:23 AM

Un dramático rescate en Palm Springs fue captado en video por agentes de La Patrulla de Caminos de California, quienes dieron a conocer las imágenes que muestran a un helicóptero rescatando a un excursionista que estuvo desaparecido durante varias horas en un sendero ubicado detrás del Museo de Arte de Palm Springs.

Las autoridades informaron que un buen samaritano localizó al hombre de 32 años antes de que los equipos de rescate intervinieran.

Posteriormente, el hombre fue llevado hasta un lugar seguro y trasladado a al hospital.

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Nancy Prado

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