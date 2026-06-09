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Noticias Principales

Juan Martínez fue elegido para ser parte del Concilio de Coachella

Juan Martinez
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Published 7:52 AM

Juan Martínez fue elegido para se parte del Concilio de Coachella. Según el reporte, entrevistaron a 9 de los 10 candidatos que presentaron su solicitud durante una reunión especial.

Cabe mencionar que Juan Martínez cuenta con 20 años de experiencia en la compra y venta de casas, nació y creció en el Valle de Coachella.

Hubo 10 solicitantes para la vacante, aunque Andrew Gallegos retiró su candidatura y una undécima solicitante, Linda Flores, aparece como residente fuera del condado.

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