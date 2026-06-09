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Noticias Principales

Persecución termina con arresto de una mujer que creyó presenciar una redada de inmigracion

MGN
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Published 8:25 AM

Una mujer fue arrestada después de una persecución originada porque creyó erróneamente que agentes de la Policía de Desert Hot Springs participaban en un operativo de la migra ayer, cuando detectives realizaban verificaciones a delincuentes sexuales y personas en libertad condicional por delitos sexuales.

Durante una de estas operaciones, la mujer pasó varias veces por el lugar intentando grabar videos y casi atropello a los investigadores con su vehículo y después de una persecución fue detenida.

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Nancy Prado

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