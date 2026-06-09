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Noticias Principales

Policía reporta un tiroteo en Banning que dejo una persona sin vida

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
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Published 8:49 AM

La policía reporto un tiroteo en el que mataron un joven de 21 años en Banning, en el área de la calle sexta y la calle Ramsey, muy cerca del Freeway 10.

La policía informó que encontraron a David Hernández Enriques con varias heridas de bala y fue declarado muerto en el lugar.

La División de Detectives del Departamento de Policía de Banning continúa investigando activamente el crimen.

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Nancy Prado

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