Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Después de meses de investigación lograron identificar y arrestar a la chofer que atropello a una persona en Noviembre

MGN
By
Published 8:27 AM

Una mujer de 61 años fue arrestada como sospechosa de atropellar con su auto a una persona el pasado mes de noviembre en Yucca Valley, cerca del Hwy 62.

La víctima de 55 años cruzaba la calle en su silla de ruedas cuando ella y su perro fueron atropellados por un vehículo que huyó del lugar.

La mujer fue trasladada al hospital, donde más tarde murió.

Y después de meses de investigación lograron identificar a la chofer del auto involucrado y ayer la arrestaron en su casa.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.