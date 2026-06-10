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Noticias Principales

El Concilio de Palm Springs se reunirá hoy para analizar un contrato inmobiliario

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Published 8:06 AM

El Concilio de Palm Springs se reunirá hoy para analizar un contrato inmobiliario propuesto para adquirir aproximadamente un acre de terreno comercial con un valor de 4 millones de dólares.

La parcela se ubica en la esquina de Andreas Road y La Calle Indian Canyon, donde se construiría una nueva Estación de Bomberos, en la que además del dinero que cuesta el terreno se tendrían que invertir varios millones de dólares en la construcción del nuevo edificio.

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Nancy Prado

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