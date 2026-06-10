Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Hombre de 86 años muere tras ser atropellado por un vehículo en Indio

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 3:02 PM
Published 1:26 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre de 86 años falleció tras ser atropellado por un vehículo el miércoles por la mañana en Indio.

El choque se reportó poco antes de las 11:30 de la mañana en la Avenida 44, al oeste de la calle Jackson.

La policía informó que un hombre de 86 años fue atropellado por un Ford Focus mientras cruzaba la calle. El peatón fue trasladado al hospital, donde posteriormente se confirmó su fallecimiento. Su identidad será revelada por la oficina forense del condado de Riverside una vez que se notifique a sus familiares.

Las autoridades confirmaron que el conductor permaneció en el lugar del accidente y cooperó plenamente con los investigadores.

La avenida 44, entre las calles Towne y Jackson, está cerrada. Las autoridades recomiendan a los conductores evitar la zona o utilizar rutas alternativas.

La investigación continúa en curso. La policía pide que cualquier persona que haya presenciado la colisión o tenga información relacionada con el incidente se comunique con la División de Tráfico del Departamento de Policía de Indio al (760) 391-4051.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.