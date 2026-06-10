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Noticias Principales

No recibirán los fondos solicitados las agencias de seguridad pública

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Published 6:46 AM

Las agencias de seguridad pública y otras dependencias del Condado de Riverside no recibirán la totalidad de los fondos que solicitaron en el presupuesto para el siguiente año fiscal y el director ejecutivo del condado dijo que las solicitudes de gastos adicionales serán consideradas en cualquier momento que se presenten.

El presupuesto de casi 11 mil millones de dólares será sometido a aprobación formal el 23 de junio.

Se espera que las reservas totales del condado alcancen 650 millones de dólares al inicio del nuevo año fiscal, que comienza el 1 de julio.

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Nancy Prado

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