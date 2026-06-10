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Noticias Principales

Trabajos en calles de la ciudad de La Quinta

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Published 7:26 AM

Un proyecto de rehabilitación del pavimento en la avenida Miles en La Quinta comenzó esta semana y continuará hasta mediados de agosto.

Las cuadrillas van a repavimentar la avenida Miles desde la calle Washington hasta la Jefferson, reemplazando la superficie actual por nuevo pavimento.

El proyecto comenzó con trabajos en las rampas de acceso de concreto para banquetas.

Las autoridades esperan cierres totales de calles a finales de junio.

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Nancy Prado

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