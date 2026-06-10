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Noticias Principales

Un sujeto enfrenta cargos por intento de asesinato segun reporte de policía de Banning

KESQ
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Published 8:11 AM

Un sujeto de 34 años enfrenta cargos por intento de asesinato después que la policía de Banning informara que atacó a otro hombre con un bate de béisbol, en el área de la calle Ramsey, cerca del Freeway 10.

La víctima fue llevada al hospital donde permanece en estado crítico, mientras que el individuo se metió al ático de un apartamento y los agentes obtuvieron una orden de cateo para ingresar a la vivienda y arrestarlo.

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Nancy Prado

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