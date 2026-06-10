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Noticias Principales

Ya dieron a conocer los resultados del retén de sobriedad de Palm Springs

Chris Voluntaryist / Pexels
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Published 8:20 AM

Ya dieron a conocer los resultados del retén de sobriedad que realizo la policía de Palm Springs.

El operativo se llevó a cabo desde las 7 de la tarde hasta la medianoche del viernes pasado en la intersección de la calle Tahquitz Canyon y Hermosa Drive.

Según las autoridades, de los 393 vehículos inspeccionados:

Un conductor fue arrestado por manejar borracho.

Tres personas fueron infraccionadas por conducir sin licencia o con una licencia suspendida.

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Nancy Prado

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