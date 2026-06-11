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Noticias Principales

Arrestan a dos mujeres sospechosas de agredir a dos hermanas en Thousand Palms

MGN
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Published 7:54 AM

Dos mujeres de 19 años fueron arrestadas bajo sospecha de haber agredido a dos hermanas dentro de una vivienda en Thousand Palms el pasado 25 de mayo.

Según el Departamento del Sheriff, la víctima informó que las sospechosas ingresaron a su casa y la agredieron a ella y a su hermana.

Y después de una investigación, ayer una fue arrestada cerca de Avenue 42 en Indio y la otra cerca de la calle Arabia en la misma ciudad.

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Nancy Prado

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