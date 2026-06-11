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Noticias Principales

Atropellan a peatón que perdió la vida en Indio

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Published 8:01 AM

Un hombre de 86 años fue declarado muerto en el Hospital después de ser atropellado por un vehículo ayer a las 11:30 de la mañana en la Avenida 44, cerca de la calle Jackson en Indio.

Las autoridades confirmaron que el conductor permaneció en el lugar y fue interrogado por la policía.

La Avenida 44, entre las calles Towne y Jackson permaneció cerrada la 1 de la tarde.

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Nancy Prado

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