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Noticias Principales

Bomberos rescatan a un hombre en un incendio en Palm Springs

KESQ
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Published 7:37 AM

Los bomberos lograron rescatar a un hombre durante el incendio de una vivienda ayer a las 12:20 de la madrugada en La Calle San Rafael, en Palm Springs.

Los equipos de emergencia consiguieron contener el incendio en pocos minutos, evitando daños a edificios cercanos.

Además, una mujer y su perro, que ocupaban una pequeña habitación adjunta en la parte trasera de la estructura, salieron antes que llegaran los traga humo.

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Nancy Prado

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