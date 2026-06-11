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Noticias Principales

Posible construccion de un nuevo almacén en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 7:30 AM

Un nuevo almacén podría construirse en Desert Hot Springs, a pesar de las preocupaciones expresadas por algunos residentes.

La Comisión de Planificación aprobó por unanimidad el permiso de desarrollo y la preparación de un informe de impacto ambiental.

Se trata de un edificio industrial de dos pisos sobre un terreno de 64 acres ubicado en Calle de los Romos, cerca de la Avenida 19.

La instalación no funcionará como centro de datos.

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Nancy Prado

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