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Noticias Principales

Rescatan a excursionista deshidratada en las montañas de Palm Springs

KESQ
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New
Published 8:05 AM

Una excursionista deshidratada fue rescatada con el apoyo de un helicóptero en las montañas de Palm Springs, según muestra un video compartido por la Patrulla de Caminos de California.

Las autoridades informaron que la mujer fue reportada como desaparecida por sus familiares y después fue encontrada en una cascada.

Este es el segundo rescate en los últimos días, ya que el viernes pasado una excursionista de 71 años resultó herida mientras caminaba por el mismo sendero.

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Nancy Prado

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