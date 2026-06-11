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Noticias Principales

Restablecen la electricidad en Rancho Mirage

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/20/2024
Pexels
Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/20/2024
By
New
Published 7:57 AM

La electricidad ya fue restablecida a miles de casas y negocios en Rancho Mirage que permanecieron sin servicio durante más de 12 horas, cerca de la intersección del Hwy 111 y la calle Frank Sinatra.

Inicialmente, se reportó que 4,300 clientes se quedaron sin electricidad ayer en la madrugada.

Se lograron avances durante el día y el servicio eléctrico fue completamente restablecido para los clientes restantes anoche mediante el uso de generadores.

La causa exacta del apagón aún está siendo investigada.

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Nancy Prado

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