Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Accidente de dos camiones de carga tipo tráiler y otro vehículo dejan cerrado los carriles de Hwy 86 en Coachella

Courtesy: CHP Indio
By
New
Published 6:33 AM

Los carriles en dirección norte del Hwy 86 fueron cerrados ayer desde las 4 de la madrugada, cerca de la Avenida 50 debido a un accidente que involucró a dos camiones de carga tipo tráiler y otro vehículo.

Un semai chocó por detrás a otro y luego un auto impactó a los camiones de carga, uno de los cuales se incendió.

No se reportaron heridos, pero el tráfico se vio por varias horas mientras las cuadrillas trabajaban para despejar la zona.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.