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Noticias Principales

Incendio de matorrales en Cathedral City

KCRA 3 / Vecteezy
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New
Published 8:46 AM

Ayer a las 3:30 de la tarde un incendio de matorrales provoco la movilización de los bomberos en la línea limítrofe de Cathedral City, cerca de Varner Road y la calle Bobe Hope.

El humo era visible desde el Agua Caliente  Casino, así como desde la autopista I-10.

El fuego fue controlado después de haber consumido medio acre de vegetación seca.

Varias unidades de emergencia llegaron al lugar del siniestro

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Nancy Prado

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