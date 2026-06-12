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Noticias Principales

Inician proceso de revocación de mandato contra las concejales de la ciudad de Coachella

City of Coachella
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Published 5:16 AM

Jesús González y Vicente Zamora, dos críticos del proyecto del centro de datos en Coachella, han presentado la documentación necesaria para iniciar el proceso de revocación de mandato contra las concejales de la ciudad, Denise Delgado y Yadira Pérez, quienes estuvieron entre los cinco miembros del concejo que aprobaron por unanimidad el proyecto propuesto.

El entonces alcalde Steven Hernández renunció posteriormente a su cargo, pero ellas aún tienen dos años restantes en sus mandatos, razón por la cual fueron específicamente señaladas en los esfuerzos de revocación.

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Nancy Prado

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