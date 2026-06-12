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Noticias Principales

Le otorgan apoyo de medio millón de dólares FIND Food Bank de Indio

KESQ
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New
Published 5:30 AM

Un apoyo de Medio Millón de dólares fue otorgado por Banco de America al FIND Food Bank de Indio para aumentar la capacidad de almacenamiento, mejorar la distribución de alimentos y ayudar a la organización a responder con mayor rapidez durante períodos de alta demanda.

El Banco de Comida distribuye más de 20 millones de libras de alimentos cada año y atiende, en promedio, a unas 125,000 personas cada mes.

Esta nueva inversión en el almacén de 40,000 pies cuadrados permitirá que el banco de alimentos llegue a aún más familias y hogares necesitados.

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Nancy Prado

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