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Noticias Principales

Oficial del Departamento de Policía de Indio fue arrestado en relación con una investigación por exhibir un arma de fuego de manera amenazante

KESQ
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Published 8:49 AM

Un oficial del Departamento de Policía de Indio fue arrestado en relación con una investigación en curso por exhibir un arma de fuego de manera amenazante contra un hombre.

Fue arrestado tras una investigación iniciada por reportes recibidos en abril relacionados con un incidente con arma de fuego y supuesta intimidación de testigos.

Y ayer agentes del sheriff localizaron el vehículo del sospechoso Salvador Cárdenas, de 30 años y residente de Joshua Tree cerca del Freeway 10 y el Hwy 62, donde lo detuvieron sin incidentes.

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Nancy Prado

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